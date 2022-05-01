Wanted Man: 33 year old Tyrell Edwin Robinson, also known as “Squash”

by DevilsAdvocate / May 1st, 2022

The Barbados Police Service wants all Bajans to help locate 33 year old Tyrell Edwin Robinson alias ‘Squash‘ who is wanted for questioning in connection with a serious criminal matter.

Robinson, whose last known addresses are Woodbourne, St. Philip and Four Square Valley, St Philip is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall, dark complexion and with a slim build. He has a tattoo of the cartoon character '<strong>Yosemite Sam</strong>' on his right arm.

Tyrell Edwin Robinson is advised that he can present himself to the District ‘B’ Police Station accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Tyrell Edwin Robinson, is asked to contact the District ‘B’ Police Station at telephone number 437-4311/4775, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477) or your nearest police station.

Barbadians are reminded it’s a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can and has been prosecuted.

  • Rodney Inniss – Insp. (Ag);
    Public Relations Officer

Comments

