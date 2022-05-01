Wanted Man: 33 year old Tyrell Edwin Robinson, also known as “Squash”

The Barbados Police Service wants all Bajans to help locate 33 year old Tyrell Edwin Robinson alias ‘Squash‘ who is wanted for questioning in connection with a serious criminal matter.

Tyrell Edwin Robinson is advised that he can present himself to the District ‘B’ Police Station accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Tyrell Edwin Robinson, is asked to contact the District ‘B’ Police Station at telephone number 437-4311/4775, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477) or your nearest police station.

Barbadians are reminded it’s a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can and has been prosecuted.