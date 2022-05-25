U.S. Assistant Secretary Nichols in Barbados May 24-27

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian A. Nichols will travel to Barbados May 24-27. During his visit, he will engage Caribbean leaders on issues including recovery from the global pandemic, climate change, and strategies to promote a strong, secure, and integrated CARICOM region.

Assistant Secretary Nichols’ visit highlights the importance of their partnerships with Caribbean governments and civil society leaders as they approach the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles this June.

He will also hold a town hall with students and faculty at the University of the West Indies (UWI) and meet with the leaders of the Regional Security System and CARICOM IMPACS, two of the region’s premier defense and security institutions.