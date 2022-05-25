U.S. Assistant Secretary Nichols in Barbados May 24-27

by Bajan Reporter / May 25th, 2022

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian A. Nichols will travel to Barbados May 24-27. During his visit, he will engage Caribbean leaders on issues including recovery from the global pandemic, climate change, and strategies to promote a strong, secure, and integrated CARICOM region.

Assistant Secretary Nichols’ visit highlights the importance of their partnerships with Caribbean governments and civil society leaders as they approach the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles this June.

The Assistant Secretary will meet with Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley and hold a roundtable discussion with representatives of seven countries of the Eastern Caribbean.

The Assistant Secretary will meet with Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley and hold a roundtable discussion with representatives of seven countries of the Eastern Caribbean.

He will also hold a town hall with students and faculty at the University of the West Indies (UWI) and meet with the leaders of the Regional Security System and CARICOM IMPACS, two of the region’s premier defense and security institutions.

Follow on Instagram

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • IMG 20220302 WA0001
  • GenacBB gif 336x280 1
  • TSSG Report Workshop
  • BR2 If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen