Resident from Industry Road in Bank Hall sought by Barbadian Police, no image available

The Barbados Police Service is seeking the assistance of the public in locating Dontee Gregory Price who is wanted for questioning in connection with a serious criminal matter.

Price, whose last known address is Industry Road, Bank Hall, St Michael has an oval head, is of dark complexion and a slim build.

Dontee Gregory Price is advised that he can present himself at the Criminal Investigations Department of Central Police Station accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Dontee Gregory Price, is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department, Redman Drive, Fontabelle, St. Michael at Telephone number 430-7189/90, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.