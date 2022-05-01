People Empowerment clears the air on challenges facing the GIS

by AirBourne / May 1st, 2022

Four months into his new Ministry, Kirk Humphrey now with the portfolio of People Empowerment & Elder Affairs has moved into the spotlight with new developments involving the Government Industrial School (GIS).

Albeit more under the ambit of Home Affairs, the GIS situation involving some of its wards has led to People Empowerment intervening, highlighting the necessity of modernising legislation that is not only colonial but punitive rather than rehabilitative.

Minister Humphrey is determined to see the current laws catch apace with the 21st Century. He outlined some of his immediate goals in a briefing for journalists at Warrens over the weekend, during the Q&A session, the Child Care Board made it clear all legal protocols must be met before that institution can decide their intervention is required.

