People Empowerment clears the air on challenges facing the GIS

Four months into his new Ministry, Kirk Humphrey now with the portfolio of People Empowerment & Elder Affairs has moved into the spotlight with new developments involving the Government Industrial School (GIS).

Minister Humphrey is determined to see the current laws catch apace with the 21st Century. He outlined some of his immediate goals in a briefing for journalists at Warrens over the weekend, during the Q&A session, the Child Care Board made it clear all legal protocols must be met before that institution can decide their intervention is required.