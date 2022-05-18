Natalyah aims for EUK Soca Monarch title at Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Following the release of her up-tempo Soca track ‘Proper‘, Trinidad-born Swiss Soca Sensation Natalyah is riding high on the success of this latest fruit of her labour. ‘Proper’ has earned her a place in the finals of 2022 Europe United Kingdom Soca Monarch (EUKSM) competition set for June 5th during the ‘Big Platinum Festival‘ in England in celebration of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.

Not only has ‘Proper’ landed her an opportunity to showcase her talents on a major global stage but the song has also been embraced by several DJs & radio outlets across the Caribbean diaspora and Europe as well as generated many TikTok videos.

After garnering tremendous support from her fan base and beyond during the public voting leg of the competition, Natalyah has advanced to the finals and will ‘properly’ put on display the music and culture of her homeland T&T as she battles 3 other contestants for the EUKSM title.

Although currently residing in Switzerland, Natalyah who is a native of San Fernando, Trinidad has always held close to her roots. Throughout her years long journey as a professional singer and performer in the international market, she has taken every opportunity to not only represent for the land of Calypso & Steelpan but for the entire Caribbean region and its unique, diverse musical landscape.

She shared, “I am very honoured to be in the top 4 and I’m extremely grateful to all the people who voted for me. I think this competition will bring a lot of new opportunities. I am also looking forward in meeting everybody in person and making new friends.”

As a trained and versatile entertainer, Natalyah has not only produced pure Soca material but she consistently delivers distinctive Soca-infused contemporary Pop songs to the masses and has also dabbled in Chutney music, the Reggae/Dancehall genre and even House music.

She believes that the presence of the upcoming 2022 EUKSM competition as part of the ‘Big Platinum Festival’ during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is a major step in promoting Soca music to the world and that she and her fellow competitors will be true cultural ambassadors in effectively endearing the genre to mainstream audiences via this timely effort.

Natalyah plans to bring forth a dynamic presentation at the finals of the EUKSM on June 5th 2022 in England.

Her current single ‘Proper’ which is distributed through VPAL Music is available now on all major streaming platforms.