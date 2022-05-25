Minds Under Construction: A Chance to win $6,000 USD worth of prizes!

A fully Caribbean webinar with a chance at serious prizes and even better reshaping your thought patterns towards success, what more can you seek?

Minds Under Construction is the mutual brainchild of Nekisha Prince-Haynes and Andrea Adams, individually they are each motivational and published authors in their own right and together they exponentially increase their benefits for netizens out there looking to fully recover from the pandemic.

Author of “Your Client is not your Friend,” Nekisha, in speaking to The Bajan Reporter in an exclusive interview, noted how the last two years must have taught most people around the world how Entrepreneurship is not essential or a vital skill but as crucial as breathing – she admits it’s a difficult decision to follow but once you commit? “It is not easy but one of the best decisions you can make.”

Andrea is of a similar belief, prior to COVID19 she was an Accounts Manager – then she turned to becoming a Life Coach, in addition to a twice-time Best Selling Author. Andrea contributed to the anthology Women Across Borders with Dr Sonia Noel, as well as another anthology HERstory with Carmen Wilson, and she’s not stopping in literature… Her next project involves an appearance of anthology spearheaded by the legendary Les Brown!

The webinar is also sponsored, a prospect neither coach found daunting. They see the relationships they built with clients before the pandemic made it easier to generate the added interest for subscribers to participate and they can click HERE to register…

Among those making the virtual discussion possible is The Job Connect – a One Stop Shop HR Boutique and you can reach them via info@thejobconnect.co; Universal Janitorial Services (even Crime Scenes); Lowena’s Spa and Lash Services here in St Philip; Adornami in Jacksonville, FLA; plus there’s Prestige Admin Services as well as its sunsidiary Nekisha P. Haynes making it possible for you to go and register now!

One person will receive prizes to the value of $6,000.00 USD which includes… A 15% discount with Universal Janitorial Services, a Professional LinkedIn profile from The Job Connect, a treatment from Lowena’s Spa and Lashes Services, 3 months’ mentorship from Mindset Change (A subsidiary of Adornami) apart from 3 months of Mentorship from Prestige Admin Services.

All participants however are not only guaranteed a Certificate of Attendance, they will also receive 30 minutes of advice from the coaches too, is that you rushing to click on the link and register? 😉