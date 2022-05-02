Low Reservoir Levels Affect Areas in St John

The Barbados Water Authority (BWA) wishes to inform residents of St. John today, Monday 2nd May, that it is experiencing low reservoir levels at a facility in the parish which is in turn causing residents and businesses in some districts to be impacted by low water pressure or outages.

The affected areas may include:

Ashbury

Bath Land

Carters

Cheshire

Church View

Cliff Cottage

Clifton Hall

Coach Hill

Colleton

Colleton Gardens

Eastmont

Gall Hill

Glebe

Guinea Land

Haynes Hill

Martins Bay

Massiah Street

Moores Land

Newcastle

Pothouse

Rosegate

Sargeant Street

Sherbourne

Small Hope

Society

Spooner’s

Stewart Hill

Wakefield Tenantry

Welch Village

Zores Land

and surrounding areas.

Customers are advised to store some water to assist if possible. However, the Authority will make every effort to help residents in these districts via tanker while the problem persists.

The BWA apologises for the inconvenience this service disruption today, May 2nd may cause.