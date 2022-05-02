Low Reservoir Levels Affect Areas in St John
The Barbados Water Authority (BWA) wishes to inform residents of St. John today, Monday 2nd May, that it is experiencing low reservoir levels at a facility in the parish which is in turn causing residents and businesses in some districts to be impacted by low water pressure or outages.
The affected areas may include:
- Ashbury
- Bath Land
- Carters
- Cheshire
- Church View
- Cliff Cottage
- Clifton Hall
- Coach Hill
- Colleton
- Colleton Gardens
- Eastmont
- Gall Hill
- Glebe
- Guinea Land
- Haynes Hill
- Martins Bay
- Massiah Street
- Moores Land
- Newcastle
- Pothouse
- Rosegate
- Sargeant Street
- Sherbourne
- Small Hope
- Society
- Spooner’s
- Stewart Hill
- Wakefield Tenantry
- Welch Village
- Zores Land
and surrounding areas.
Customers are advised to store some water to assist if possible. However, the Authority will make every effort to help residents in these districts via tanker while the problem persists.
The BWA apologises for the inconvenience this service disruption today, May 2nd may cause.