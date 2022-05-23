Launch of Phase 1 of Barbados Diocesan Trustees’ Environmental Policy

The Anglican Church through its Barbados Diocesan Trustees, will shortly turn the sod on Phase 1 of its Environmental Policy, which will see several sites owned by the church, used to construct photovoltaic systems.

At the signing of the agreement with contractors RMR Energy Solutions, Gregory Hinkson, Chairman, the Barbados Diocesan Trustees explained, “As part of the Diocesan’s Environmental Policy, we have focused on the issue of Sustainable Energy through Energy Conservation, with a greater awareness and usage of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy respectively.”

He added, “The Anglican Church is pleased to be playing its part as Barbados continues to work towards to being a 100% renewable energy efficient and carbon neutral island-state by 2030.”

Aidan Rogers, Managing Director, RMR Energy Solutions Ltd said he was happy to see the current project come to fruition after some 9 years of partnership with the Barbados Diocesan Trustees in an advisory capacity.

He noted, “The current project not only aligns with the Barbados National Energy Policy’s 2030 goal, but also encompasses the Anglican Diocese’s 5th Mark of Mission by being good stewards of the environment.”

The project will be launched with an official ground breaking ceremony at St Andrew’s Parish Church.