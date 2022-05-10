I scream for Ice Cream? Mothers’ Day babies gifted at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital
Here’s a list of the Mothers’ Day babies born at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.
3. Tyra Griffith, 24 years old gave birth to a baby girl weighing 3160 grams (7.0 lbs.) at 11:11 a.m.
4. Abigail Alfred, 18 years old gave birth to a baby boy weighing 3845 grams (8.5 lbs.) at 5:06 p.m.
Additionally, mothers Omesha Roachford and J’nai Payne each received a $75 gift voucher from BICO Limited.
Whoop de flipping do? Wouldn’t $200 in diapers or formula be better? Could as well kept quiet…