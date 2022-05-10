I scream for Ice Cream? Mothers’ Day babies gifted at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital

by AirBourne / May 10th, 2022

Here’s a list of the Mothers’ Day babies born at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

1. <strong>Omesha Roachford</strong>, 23 years old gave birth to a baby boy weighing 3585 grams ( 7.9 lbs.) at 12:44 a.m.

2. <strong>J'nai Payne</strong>, 22 years old gave birth to a baby girl weighing 3725 grams (8.2 lbs.) at 1:54 a.m.

3. Tyra Griffith, 24 years old gave birth to a baby girl weighing 3160 grams (7.0 lbs.) at 11:11 a.m.

4. Abigail Alfred, 18 years old gave birth to a baby boy weighing 3845 grams (8.5 lbs.) at 5:06 p.m.

Additionally, mothers Omesha Roachford and J’nai Payne each received a $75 gift voucher from BICO Limited. Whoop de flipping do? Wouldn’t $200 in diapers or formula be better? Could as well kept quiet

