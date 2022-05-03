Frustrated Former LIAT 1974 Employees Start A Change.Org Petition

Victimized former LIAT (1974) Limited airline employees are disappointed and frustrated with the way that they have been treated over the past two years by the four labour party Caribbean Governments primarily Barbados, Antigua, St Vincent and the Grenadines and Dominica, all of whom are the major shareholders of LIAT, which has been an essential airline service in the Caribbean.

So upset are these workers that they have taken their matter to international petition site Change.org on April 29th 2022, and in less than 48 hours have amassed 850 signatures.

The former employees are intending to take the signed petition to all of the shareholder governments to request a fair and equitable resolution to this longstanding issue. One must wonder if they were kinder to REDjet if they’d be suffering as much now?

“Enough is enough! We have been sitting and hoping on promises made in the letter that was sent to us by the Chairman of the Shareholders, Vincentian PM Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, since the 29th June 2020, and to date, nothing has been done. We are facing foreclosure, some of us have to undergo psychological help as we are at our breaking point while those with the power to intervene sit by watching our demise. We decided as a collective to share our plight on Change.org and thus far the response has been encouraging,” the former staff of Liat 1974 Limited said. People recognize the injustice that continues unabated.

The staff many of whom are facing financial ruin said that they are hopeful that their matter will be handled by the shareholder governments with urgency as promised. Have REDjet staff fully recovered from their collapse? Investors and staff still have bittersweet recollections!

“This petition is us asking for the monies owed to us by a government-run organization. It is sad that we had to go to these lengths just to receive the money that we worked assiduously for. We are at our wit’s end, banks are calling us, debt collectors are calling us, our children are hungry, our marriages have ended and we are at means to an end. Please, we are begging the Shareholder Governments to see to it that the money that we have earned working for their company is paid to us so that we can have a sense of normalcy,” they said.

The former staff have invited members of the public to join their petition by clicking on this link HERE!