Export Barbados’ CEO joins ITC advisory board

Export Barbados (BIDC) is pleased to announce that its Chief Executive Officer, Mark Hill, has been invited to join the Geneva-based International Trade Centre’s (ITC) advisory board for trade promotion, effective May 16, 2022.

Mr. Hill, who is in Ghana this week attending the ITC World Trade Promotion Organization Conference and Awards, met with ITC Executive Director Pamela Coke-Hamilton and other officials to share his thoughts regarding trade promotion and assistance, especially from the perspective of small island developing states (SIDS). The ITC advisory board comprises persons who work to encourage business competitiveness and support trade-led growth organizations in their respective countries. CEO Hill is therefore delighted to share with and learn from them over the next two years.

The ITC advisory board facilitates critical dialogue between ITC and a representative group of business support organizations, who are at the same time stakeholders, partners and beneficiaries. Through their efforts, the scope and reach of ITC projects are expanded, and they provide context and help ensure ITC’s relevance, especially in a rapidly changing world.

Speaking on his appointment, Hill said, “This board brings together business support organizations from across the globe. I am delighted to provide representation from the Caribbean, and for small island developing states everywhere. We have a special role to play in supporting good trade and providing a critical perspective on the issues impacting us, such as climate change.”

Hill is the founder of two research and development companies in the clean technologies market, a former European Union Scholar, an MIT-trained Product and Service Innovation Specialist, and a doctoral student specializing in Governance and Public Policy, with a focus on Design & Economics for SIDS. Formerly a Design Adviser at the corporation, he returned in April 2021 as CEO and has, since his appointment, been reorienting the corporation’s focus to achieve the goal of USD 1 billion in exports by 2030. The CEO has been pushing the idea of embracing the Ocean Economy, Bio-Economy and Design Economy as the three critical economies for full national employment.