Don’t Waste Barbados Student Anti Littering Student Programme Deemed a Success

Don’t Waste Barbados collaborated with Ellipsis Earth a global app and anti-litter project to deliver a pilot anti-littering programme to students ages 8-18 across Barbados. Students from both primary and secondary schools could participate in the three-week programme.

He highlighted that “the litter surveys and overall programme was vital to protecting our coastal habitats and marine life.”

“It is crucial to have programmes such as these running in all schools across Barbados! The Don’t Waste Barbados team offered 300 students an opportunity to utilise STEM methodologies through the programme. Engaging students through the technologies they use while driving change is at the forefront of what we do here at Don’t Waste Barbados,” said David Tomlinson of Prosource Limited, one of the corporate Supporters of the initiative.

Public Relations and Communications specialist Janelle Edwards thanked early adopters, the Innotech Group of Companies, and Prosource for the sponsorship of 300 students participating in this pilot programme. “We also take this opportunity to thank Corporate Supporters – Chefette and Frosteez, who provided vouchers for students conducting the surveys and branded merchandise for all registered participants,” said Edwards.