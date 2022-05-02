BUSHY PARK SUPERSPECIAL FOR SOL RALLY BARBADOS

The K&N/Denso Racing SuperSpecial at Bushy Park will bring Sol Rally Barbados 2022 to a floodlit climax and introduce an exciting new sponsor to motor sport in the island. The St Philip facility will play a key role in the Barbados Rally Club’s (BRC) blue riband event this year, hosting The Rally Show for the first time, in addition to Rally Central, home to many of the overseas crews, the Rally Office, which is the event’s administrative hub, Scrutineering, and pre-event track testing sessions.

As the BRC, which celebrates its 65th Anniversary this year, reveals more of its plans the date for The Rally Show is now confirmed as Saturday, May 28, with King of the Hill on the Sunday. Sol RB22 will be staged over the following weekend (June 4 & 5), culminating with the K&N/Denso Racing SuperSpecial, scheduled to start at 7.00pm. On-line entries have now closed and the final countdown is under way.

The K&N and Denso brands are represented in the region by Panama-based Benitomo World, founded in 1992. The authorised distributor for Denso, having represented the brand for 20 years, it has also been exclusive regional distributor for K&N since 2020. Commercial Director for the Caribbean, Eduardo J Santana said: “Joining with the Barbados Rally Club provides us with a great opportunity to increase our brand awareness and market share in the region. The impact these brands have in the high-performance automotive world is huge, and we are excited to support this major Caribbean event.”

Bushy Park Operations Director Amy Willis said: “We are thrilled to be hosting multiple elements of Sol Rally Barbados 2022 and are looking forward to welcoming the Barbados Rally Club and their competitors back to Bushy Park, along with spectators, who we suspect will be out in their numbers.”

Neil Barnard, the Rally Club’s PRO, said: “We are delighted to partner with Benitomo World and welcome these two globally prominent brands – K&N and Denso – to Sol Rally Barbados. It has always been a real pleasure working with the team at Bushy Park and we are looking forward to returning to the circuit where they will host the Rally Show, Rally Central and the K&N/Denso Racing SuperSpecial which is scheduled to be the final stage of Sol Rally Barbados 2022.”