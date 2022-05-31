Burglary Spree brought to screeching halt for Dave Antonio Husbands

Detectives from the Northern Division Criminal Investigations Department of The Barbados Police Service have made a breakthrough in several burglaries and thefts that have occurred within the parishes of St. James and St. Peter.

They have arrested and formally charged Dave Antonio Husbands, 29 years of No Fixed Place of Abode that he within the jurisdiction of the Magistrate of District “E” committed the following offences:

1. Burglary which occurred between the 14th and 16th days of March, 2022

2. Burglary which occurred between the 15th and 16th days of April, 2022

3. Burglary which occurred on the 22nd day of April, 2022

4. Burglary which occurred between the 8th and 9th day of May 2022.

5. Theft of weed trimmer which occurred 10th and 11th days of May, 2022.

He is also charged that he within the jurisdiction of the magistrate of District “E” Holetown Court committed the following offences:

1. Burglary which occurred on the 6th day of March, 2022.

2. Burglary which occurred between the 7th and 21st days of March, 2022.

3. Burglary which occurred on the 18th day of March, 2022.

4. Burglary which occurred on the 1st day of April, 2022

5. Burglary with intent which occurred between the 4th and 9th days of April, 2022.

6. Burglary which occurred between the 7th and 8th days of April, 2022.

7. Burglary which occurred on the 9th day of April, 2022.

8. Burglary which occurred on the 18th day of April, 2022.

9. Burglary which occurred on the 20th day of April, 2022.

10. Burglary which occurred on the 20th day of April, 2022.

11. Burglary which occurred on the 22nd day of April, 2022

12. Burglary with intent which occurred on the 22nd day of April, 2022.

13. Burglary with intent which occurred on the 23rd day of April, 2022.

14. Burglary which occurred on the 24th day of April, 2022

15. Burglary which occurred between the 25th and 26th days of April, 2022

16. Burglary which occurred on the 8th day of May, 2022

17. Theft of Remote which occurred on the 8th day of May, 2022.

He is scheduled to appear at the Holetown Magistrates’ Court on May 31st, 2022.