B’town US Embassy Marks World Press Freedom Day with Support to Bajan TV Station

In advance of May 3, World Press Freedom Day, the U.S. Embassy in Barbados donated six Apple iMac computers to the Caribbean Broadcasting Corporation (CBC). CBC TV is the sole national broadcast corporation in Barbados. The channel is a vital source of information for local, regional, and international content, providing special coverage of major political, climate, sporting, and cultural events.

During her remarks at a donation ceremony at the CBC Offices in the Pine on Friday April 29, U.S. Ambassador to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, Linda Taglialatela thanked CBC’s journalists for their hard work. “Today’s computer donation will facilitate this newsroom’s important work of communicating with Barbados and the wider Caribbean. I know that the hours of media workers are long and the deadlines are often short. Thank you for all you do to inform the public, hold leaders accountable, and bring to all of our attention those issues that require our collective action,” she said.

Speaking on behalf of CBC was Chairman Hutson Best, who thanked Ambassador Taglialatela for the much-need donation. Mr. Best explained, “The donation underscores the United States’ commitment to strengthening the media in Barbados.” He added, “The donation would increase CBC’s ability to provide transparency to what occurs at public incidents and reduce the spread of false information.”

The U.S. Embassy will also support and participate in a Virtual Caribbean Media Summit on May 5 hosted by the Media Institute of the Caribbean. The summit will be attended by journalists from around the region and focus on this year’s theme of Journalism Under Digital Siege.

As we mark World Press Freedom Day 2022, the United States continues to promote and protect a free press as a pillar of democracy and an essential part of society.