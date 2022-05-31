Breakthrough in murder of Joshua Alexander, trio charged

Police from the District ‘A’ Police Station have arrested and formally charged a number of individuals for the murder of Joshua Alexander which occurred on the 13th of April 2022. These individuals are:

1. Tramaine A’Chad Lewis, 29 years of Wavell New Development, Black Rock, St. Michael. 2. Ajani Akanni Aganni Norman, 29 years of Block 24B Haynesville, St. James. 3. Darique Devon Carrington, 23 years of Berbice Road #2, Fitts Village, St. James

Media Releases re Criminal Charges



In addition, Tramaine A’Chad Lewis, has also been charged for the offence of Serious Bodily Harm which occurred on the 13th of April 2022.

They all scheduled to appear at the District ‘A’ Criminal Court on Tuesday, May 31st, 2022.