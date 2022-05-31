Breakthrough in murder of Joshua Alexander, trio charged
Police from the District ‘A’ Police Station have arrested and formally charged a number of individuals for the murder of Joshua Alexander which occurred on the 13th of April 2022. These individuals are:
In addition, Tramaine A’Chad Lewis, has also been charged for the offence of Serious Bodily Harm which occurred on the 13th of April 2022.
They all scheduled to appear at the District ‘A’ Criminal Court on Tuesday, May 31st, 2022.
