BAC Hires Two New Quality Assurance Officers

The Barbados Accreditation Council has two new Quality Assurance Officers, bringing the Quality Assurance & Quality Enhancement Services to its full complement of five. Mrs. Shakira Vaughan and Mr. Sergio Alleyne are the latest additions to the team, effective 26 April 2022.

She served fifteen years as a Graduate Teacher in the primary education system. Shakira has also completed a Post Graduate Diploma in Educational Leadership at the Erdiston Teachers’ Training College. She currently facilitates courses in Classroom Assessment in the Bachelor of Education summer programme and the Post Graduate Diploma in the Special Needs programme. She is extremely passionate about assessments, as she is conscious that an understanding of testing, measurement and evaluation procedures can significantly enhance learning outcomes.

Mr. Alleyne’s strengths include good planning, organizational and project management abilities. During his tenure, he has trained and mentored students who have won Toastmasters Speech Competitions in 2019 and 2020. Moreover, Mr. Alleyne has tutored a group of students who emerged victorious in the National Independence Primary School Quiz in 2015. Mr. Alleyne’s passion for education has led him to serve as a Public Relations Officer of a Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) at a public school in Barbados.

Executive Director Mrs. Lisa Gale said “We are thrilled to have Mrs. Vaughan and Mr. Alleyne join our team. Not only because of their breadth of experience in education, which will bring fresh perspective as we expand our Quality Assurance team, but also their extracurricular interests. These will only stand to benefit the existing staff engagement agenda and contribute to the organization as it moves towards becoming world class, dynamic quality assurance agency for post-secondary/tertiary education in Barbados.”