Able Bodied motorists who abuse designated Parking Spots can face steep fines

by Bajan Reporter / May 14th, 2022

The disabled community now has four designated parking slots in the City, and The Ministry of People Empowerment is warning able-bodied people they’ll pay a $500 penalty if caught in the spots.

During a ceremony Friday morning on Prince William Henry Street in Beidgetown to commission the new parking spaces, Minister of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs Kirk Humphrey said it was being done to make Barbados more inclusive and accessible.

Along with the one designated spot on Prince William Henry Street, there are two others on Tudor Street and one on McGregor Street.

The Cabinet Minister stressed they were solely for people with disabilities, adding his ministry will carry out a robust media programme urging able-bodied people not to take advantage of the spots.

