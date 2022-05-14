Able Bodied motorists who abuse designated Parking Spots can face steep fines

The disabled community now has four designated parking slots in the City, and The Ministry of People Empowerment is warning able-bodied people they’ll pay a $500 penalty if caught in the spots.

Along with the one designated spot on Prince William Henry Street, there are two others on Tudor Street and one on McGregor Street.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by People Empowerment & Elder Affairs – B’dos (@peoplebds)

The Cabinet Minister stressed they were solely for people with disabilities, adding his ministry will carry out a robust media programme urging able-bodied people not to take advantage of the spots.