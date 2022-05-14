49 year old from Mahogany Lane sought by Barbados Police Service

by DevilsAdvocate / May 14th, 2022

The Barbados Police Service is seeking Barbadians’ help to locate Shawn Gregory Harewood 49 years, who is wanted for questioning in connection with a serious criminal matter.

Harewood, whose last known address is Mahogany Lane, St Michael is 5 feet 8 inches tall, dark complexion and of slim build. He has a long head, wide set eyes and a bulbous nose.

<strong>Shawn Gregory Harewood</strong> is advised that he can present himself at the Criminal Investigations Department of Central Police Station accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Shawn Gregory Harewood, is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department, Redman Drive, Fontabelle, St. Michael at Telephone number 430-7189/90, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.

  • Rodney Inniss – Insp. (Ag);
    Public Relations Officer
