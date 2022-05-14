49 year old from Mahogany Lane sought by Barbados Police Service

The Barbados Police Service is seeking Barbadians’ help to locate Shawn Gregory Harewood 49 years, who is wanted for questioning in connection with a serious criminal matter.

Harewood, whose last known address is Mahogany Lane, St Michael is 5 feet 8 inches tall, dark complexion and of slim build. He has a long head, wide set eyes and a bulbous nose.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Shawn Gregory Harewood, is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department, Redman Drive, Fontabelle, St. Michael at Telephone number 430-7189/90, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.