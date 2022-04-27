Wanted Man with massive bumps on forehead – Rasean Germain

The Barbados Police Service is seeking the assistance of the public in locating Rasean Tramal Javon Germain 22 years, alias “Beenie Man” or “Young Blood” who is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

Rasean Germain, whose last known address is Lucas Street, St Philip is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, of dark complexion and slim build. He has black unkempt hair and full brown eyes. He has the following tattoos about his body: the ‘NBA logo‘ on the upper left arm, ‘600 gang‘ on the left forearm, the letters ‘OTF‘ on his right forearm and the letters ‘NFL‘ on the front of his neck.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Rasean Tramal Javon Germain, is asked to contact the District ‘C’ Police Station at Telephone numbers 416-8200/8201, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 429-8787 or the nearest police station. Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.