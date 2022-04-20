Wanstead Gardens Teen is most recent Missing Person

by DevilsAdvocate / April 20th, 2022

The Barbados Police Service is seeking the assistance of the general public in locating a missing girl. She is Jade Sapphaire Patricia Cole, 14 years old, Lot #29, Apt #4, Wanstead Gardens, St. Michael. She left home about 4:20 pm on Sunday, April 17th, 2022 and has not returned. She was reported missing by her mother Kristle Cole of the said address.

Description:

<strong>Jade Cole</strong> is about 5 feet 6 inches tall, is full figured, and a light brown complexion. She is full breasted and has a chubby face, a flat medium nose, medium dark brown eyes and short unkempt black hair which she wears in an afro style. She also has a tattoo on her left wrist of a heart with the letter L in inside the heart. Her right inner forearm has scarred lines throughout its length.

Jade has a polite demeanour and walks with an erect appearance. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a black jacket, black long jogger pants with silver stripes at the sides and a black bag on her back bearing a red logo.

Any person who may know the whereabouts of Jade Sapphaire Patricia Cole is asked to contact the District ‘A’ Police Station at telephone number 430-7242, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 429-8787, or the nearest police station.

  • Rodney Inniss – Insp. (Ag);
    Public Relations Officer
