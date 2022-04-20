Wanstead Gardens Teen is most recent Missing Person

The Barbados Police Service is seeking the assistance of the general public in locating a missing girl. She is Jade Sapphaire Patricia Cole, 14 years old, Lot #29, Apt #4, Wanstead Gardens, St. Michael. She left home about 4:20 pm on Sunday, April 17th, 2022 and has not returned. She was reported missing by her mother Kristle Cole of the said address.

Description:

Jade has a polite demeanour and walks with an erect appearance. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a black jacket, black long jogger pants with silver stripes at the sides and a black bag on her back bearing a red logo.

Any person who may know the whereabouts of Jade Sapphaire Patricia Cole is asked to contact the District ‘A’ Police Station at telephone number 430-7242, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 429-8787, or the nearest police station.