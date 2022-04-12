Tag Rugby Returns to the Garrison on Saturdays

by Bajan Reporter / April 12th, 2022

Get Into Rugby is back! Effective since Saturday 16th April 2022, the weekly Tag Rugby sessions will resume at the Historic Garrison Savannah, home of the Barbados Rugby Football Union.

This initial Tag Rugby Programme is open to children under 11 years old and marks the long-awaited return to action for the primary school children. Prior to the worldwide cancellation of rugby events caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Rugby Barbados hosted successful tag rugby tournaments for both primary and secondary school students.

The national men’s 7s team returned to international action in late 2021, placing third in the RAN Fireminds 7s in Turks & Caicos, in what was the first post-COVID-19 international tournament.

The <strong>Get Into Rugby</strong> programme is seen as a training ground for future players, as well as a much-needed contribution to the fight against rising rates of childhood obesity. Rugby Barbados is a member of the <strong>Childhood Obesity Prevention Campaign</strong> and actively encourages more physical activity for our children.

The Get Into Rugby programme is seen as a training ground for future players, as well as a much-needed contribution to the fight against rising rates of childhood obesity. Rugby Barbados is a member of the Childhood Obesity Prevention Campaign and actively encourages more physical activity for our children.

Tag Rugby provides a great way to get our kids out and running, as well as developing teamwork and communication skills. To find out more, contact Coach Omar Smith at (246) 841-6345, or email: omarjamar2001@gmail.com  The registration link is: https://bit.ly/3rc28s2

GM Main Logo

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • IMG 20220302 WA0001
  • GenacBB gif 336x280 1
  • TSSG Radio Etiquette
  • 120x600 1st Gear Bajan Reporter SigniaGlobe