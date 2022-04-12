Tag Rugby Returns to the Garrison on Saturdays

Get Into Rugby is back! Effective since Saturday 16th April 2022, the weekly Tag Rugby sessions will resume at the Historic Garrison Savannah, home of the Barbados Rugby Football Union.

This initial Tag Rugby Programme is open to children under 11 years old and marks the long-awaited return to action for the primary school children. Prior to the worldwide cancellation of rugby events caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Rugby Barbados hosted successful tag rugby tournaments for both primary and secondary school students.

The national men’s 7s team returned to international action in late 2021, placing third in the RAN Fireminds 7s in Turks & Caicos, in what was the first post-COVID-19 international tournament.

Tag Rugby provides a great way to get our kids out and running, as well as developing teamwork and communication skills. To find out more, contact Coach Omar Smith at (246) 841-6345, or email: omarjamar2001@gmail.com The registration link is: https://bit.ly/3rc28s2