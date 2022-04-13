SUSPECTED SUICIDE AT MOUNT STANDFAST

Police are investigating the suspected suicide of John David 69 years of Mount Standfast, St. James, who was discovered at his residence about 9:45 am on Tuesday, April 12th, 2022.

S U M M A R Y

Officers received a report on the day in question from a woman who identified herself as the wife of the deceased.

She stated that on returning home at the mentioned time, she discovered the deceased kneeling in the yard with a rope around his neck. Police responded and on arrival, they found the deceased lying motionless on the ground with the rope around his neck. A medical doctor was also summoned, and pronounced death at the scene.

Anyone who may have information that may assist the police with this investigation of this incident is asked to contact Holetown Police Station at 419-1700, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 429-8787 or any police station.