RUBIS lends muscle to youth gym

TeamRUBIS is supporting the work of the Heart and Stoke Foundation of Barbados (HSFB) as they promote health and wellness among young Barbadians, especially those at risk for developing non-communicable diseases (NCD‘s).

The energy company recently donated $1000 towards the further development of the HSFB Teenage Kicks YUTE Gym. Developed in 2015 as a not-for-profit pilot project of the Foundation, the Gym works with young people between 8 and 19 years old to improve their health and well-being. The aim of the Gym is to offer a comprehensive training experience within a safe, age-appropriate environment for students to exercise and to adopt healthy nutrition habits with quarterly monitoring of weight, BMI’s, and blood pressure.

The programme addresses areas such food security, health and nutrition, food preparation and purchase, as well as the psychological side of wellness. 30 students are currently enrolled at the YUTE Gym which operates on Saturday mornings at its Jemmotts Lane location.

During the presentation, which took place on World Heath Day, Amina Green, RUBIS Retail Accounts Executive, explained, “The health of our young people is very important to any country’s success and RUBIS is very much in support of the YUTE Gym’s objectives.”

Greta Yearwood, Administrative Coordinator of the HSFB, thanked RUBIS for their support, adding, “We assure you the funds will assist in helping those children who utilise the program weekly.”