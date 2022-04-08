Operating Hours for Fish Markets in Barbados during Holy Week

The week preceding Easter Sunday, better known as Holy Week is traditionally a very busy period for fish sales across Barbados. Therefore, the Blue Economy division of the Ministry of the Environment and National Beautification will extend the opening hours of certain markets from 7:00 am to 8:00 pm on April 14, 2022 (Holy Thursday). Those markets being, Millie Ifill Fish Market, Bridgetown Market, Paynes Bay Fish Market and Berinda Cox Fish Market.

It should be noted Consett Bay and Speightstown will remain at regular hours.

The Ministry of the Environment and National Beautification (Blue Economy) urges all Barbadians to observe and maintain all COVID-19 protocols when visiting fish markets.