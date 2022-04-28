MULTI PLATINUM PAPIAMENTO SINGER DROPS NEW TUNE AND VIDEO

Ir Sais returns with his brand new single and video “Claramente” via Sony Music Latin. Over the pandemic, the Caribbean crooner amassed more than six billion TikTok views for his 8x RIAA certified Platinum hit “Dream Girl,” which features remixes alongside Rauw Alejandro and Sean Paul & Davido. Now in 2022, he emerges with the rest of the world, carrying an arsenal of new music and a clearer perspective.

“Claramente represents the story of someone who was blindly in love and cannot see the toxicity of their partner. In the end, they come to the realization of who their partner actually is, exposing their bad side. All of this is combined into a tropical Caribbean sound representing my island roots,” Ir Sais states.

Ir Sais’ native tongue is Papiamento, a blend of Spanish, Dutch, Portuguese, and African languages, which is reflected in his musical style. He toes the line between Afropop, dancehall, Latin trap and reggaeton.

“Claramente” follows Ir Sais’ latest 2022 track “Chikita Mala,” his collaboration with Walshy Fire of Major Lazer entitled “Validé” and “Baila Kumi” with the young Colombian vocalist Manuel Turizo, which racked up more than four million YouTube views on its video. These anthems garnered the attention of VEVO, who recently recognized Ir Sais as their DSCVR Artist of the Day on Mar 14.