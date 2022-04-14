Local entries for island’s premier event nearing 40

With mere days to go before the April 22 closing date, approaching 40 local entries have been posted on-line for Sol Rally Barbados 2022. Leading the ‘home team’ are Dane Skeete and Tyler Mayhew in the Subaru Impreza WRC S12 in which they won Sol RB19, while other leading four-wheel-drive entries include the Skodas of Stuart Maloney/Kristian Yearwood and Roger Hill/Graham Gittens from the FIA R5 class, with Mark Thompson and Kurt Seabra in Modified 4 with their Mitsubishi Lancer Evo IX.

Regular SuperModified 2 front-runners Andrew Jones and Lindsey Pilkington (Ford Escort MkII), Adrian and Dominic Linton (Vauxhall Astra VXR) and Stuart McChlery and Julian Goddard (Ford Escort MkI) will be joined for the first time by Wayne Archer and Moishe Steinbok in a BMW 325. In SM1, Tremaine Forde-Catwell and Akil Butcher will make their Sol Rally Barbados debut in the driver’s familiar Daihatsu Charmant, with the competition including Ryan O Wood and Chadane Holder (Toyota Starlet).