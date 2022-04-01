LIMITED VISITING TO RESUME AT QEH

Over the past two years, the Board of Management of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital made a strategic decision to temporarily suspend visitation to minimise potential exposure of patients and staff to COVID-19. Although this decision was made for the greater good, we acknowledge that these restrictions were incredibly difficult for patients and their loved ones. Therefore, it gives us great pleasure to announce the official resumption of limited visitation to all patients effective Tuesday April 5, 2022.

To this end, visitation to Wards ending in even numbers (A2, A6, B4, B6, B8, C4, C6 and C10) will be facilitated on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays between the hours of 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m., or 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. daily. Similarly, visiting will resume on Wards ending in odd numbers (A1, A3, A5, B5, B7, C5, and C9), on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, between 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m., or 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. In both instances, only one person of the patient’s choice will be allowed to visit with them for a period of no more than 30 minutes during one of the above mentioned visiting times.

Exceptions to the limited visitation schedule above will continue to be permitted for patients being cared for in the hospital’s intensive care units (Surgical Intensive Care Unit, Medical Intensive Care Unit, Paediatric Intensive Care Unit and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit), Labour Ward, Maternity Wards (B1, B2, and B3), Paediatric Wards (C7 and C8), and the Oncology Ward C12. These exceptions pertain to:

Patients receiving palliative (end of life) care Pregnant patients who are in active labour Very ill patients who will be identified by the Department of Nursing Services Paediatric patients. A parent or guardian will be allowed to stay with these patients around the clock.

Visitation to these categories of patients will continue to be facilitated between 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m., or 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. daily; and remains limited to a single visitor per patient for the duration of each patient’s hospital stay.

As it relates to the hospital’s Accident and Emergency Department, patients are reminded that:

only minors under the age of 18 elderly patients who are at high risk of falling

disoriented

in need of assistance with regular daily activities such as walking, using the bathroom and eating patients receiving palliative (end of life) care pregnant patients who are in active labour those in the custody of police or prison officers

will be allowed a parent, guardian, relative, caregiver or custodian to stay with them. All other patients in the AED will be allowed two 15 minute visits daily by a single visitor for the duration of their stay in the department. Time spent during these visits should be used to drop off personal care items, check on the status of the patient, and receive updates from medical staff.

All visitors will be provided with a special pass which must be presented along with a valid form of ID to security upon arrival. Additionally, it must be noted that children under the age of 16 will not be permitted to visit. However, in cases of urgencies and emergencies, special permission to visit may be obtained through the Nursing Office by calling 436-6450 Ext 6282 or 6283.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital Board of Management thanks you for your usual support and cooperation, and reminds all visitors to the institution that all COVID-19 protocols remain in full effect.