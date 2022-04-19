Light & Power Shines Light on Autism (Minus 22% FCA?)

Two Government schools are the first to receive assistance from The Barbados Light & Power Company (Light & Power) to help enhance the development of the students under their care. These are schools that specifically cater to and teach children on the autism spectrum. This support comes during Autism Awareness month and it is one of the many ways the Company continues to demonstrate its commitment to investing in its local communities and providing assistance where possible through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme.

The two schools, which have so far benefitted from this activity, are Ann Hill School and Erdiston Special School. Both schools seek to create an environment where students reach their fullest potential. They each received a donation of bookshelves filled with specially requested items, including reading and colouring books for various ages, crayons, different types of puzzles and building blocks.

Principal of Ann Hill School, Ms. Emelda Belle said, “We are indeed delighted to receive this donation from you, our community partner. We look forward to using the donations. The children will benefit from them. They are excited and enthusiastic to use them as they further their education here at Ann Hill School.”

Meanwhile, during the presentation to Erdiston Special School Principal Mrs. Holder, remarked, “I want to thank Light & Power again because this has not been the first time we’ve received their support. Thank you for recognizing Autism Awareness month and for recognizing our school. Your donation will go a long way and the students are already anticipating using your gifts.”

BLPC’s Communications Advisor, Nichole Scantlebury, shared, the Company will continue to lend support in the form of monetary donations during the month.

“We’re constantly searching for opportunities to make meaningful contributions to our communities – to help in the spaces where it matters most. With April being Autism Awareness Month, we’re grateful for the chance to step in and fill the gap to advance the work of the many skilled teachers dedicated to developing our nations’ children who are on the autism spectrum. Our hope is that it truly makes a difference, and based on the smiling and excited faces we saw during these donations, it already has.”