Just after Media was rapped on GIS coverage, Teenager goes missing from same Facility

The Barbados Police Service wants all Bajans to help locate missing 16 year old Sadera Laneil Nicholls, formerly of #3 Golden Rock, The Pine, St. Michael, a ward of the Government Industrial School (GIS). She absconded the institution about 6:33 p.m. on Saturday, April 16th, 2022 and has not returned.

Description:

Any person who may know the whereabouts of Sadera Laneil Nicholls is asked to contact the District ‘E’ Police Station at telephone number 419-1730, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 429-8787, or the nearest police station.