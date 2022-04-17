Just after Media was rapped on GIS coverage, Teenager goes missing from same Facility

by Bajan Reporter / April 17th, 2022

The Barbados Police Service wants all Bajans to help locate missing 16 year old Sadera Laneil Nicholls, formerly of #3 Golden Rock, The Pine, St. Michael, a ward of the Government Industrial School (GIS). She absconded the institution about 6:33 p.m. on Saturday, April 16th, 2022 and has not returned.

Description:

<strong>Sadera Laneil Nicholls</strong> is about 5 feet 4 inches tall, has a slim build, approximately 120 pounds, and a dark complexion. She has natural hair which she wears in two (2) puffs. She also has a small head, small eyes, small ears, a flat forehead and normal flat lips. She is full breasted and has normal hands and feet. She has several scars on the inside of left hand. At the time she was wearing a burgundy tee shirt and a pair of black joggers.

Any person who may know the whereabouts of Sadera Laneil Nicholls is asked to contact the District ‘E’ Police Station at telephone number 419-1730, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 429-8787, or the nearest police station.

  • Rodney Inniss – Insp. (Ag);
    Public Relations Officer
