Jamaican Mompreneur launches rum-centric hideaway in Negril

A small gathering of local hoteliers and locals came together for the launch of the rum-centric bar Rummaz Bar & Grill on the West End in Negril, Westmoreland sponsored by Worthy Park Estate.

Known for birthing the most popular and favoured rums in the world, Jamaica will now have another place to experience world-class rums on the West End. Opened officially on Wednesday, April 20th, (4/20), the rum bar features an indoor bar with a rooftop deck for private event space with a clean, white modern aesthetic with stripes of red, green and gold for a “rasta-chic” vibe.

Worthy Park’s full range was on display as trained mixologist and bar owner Geena Whyte served Pineapple Park, a Worthy Park approved eclectic rum-infused cocktail.

Backing Geena’s mission, Trade Developer for Westmoreland of Worthy Park Estate, Shaian Richards, in his presentation at the launch of Rummaz reaffirmed his alcohol brands’ commitment to help small businesses pivot, like Geena, and grow beyond their potential.

“This is an important occasion and Worthy Park Estate is elated to be a proud sponsor of the opening of Rummaz Bar and Grill on the West End- Negril. As a spirit brand, it is very important to us for us to do our part to support our community, especially as the world reopens,” remarked Shaian.

Mother-of-three Geena Whyte started her modelling career in New York and trained as a mixologist while juggling call times in the metropolitan city.

Having modelled for American Apparel, and Land’s End among others, she spent time working the New York Bar scene, now aiming to make her mark on the highly competitive Jamaican bar scene.

When asked what inspired the move, Geena remarked, “I moved from New York to Indonesia and then Hawaii to be closer to nature. It was very expensive and not as welcoming as I thought island life would be. So I decided to pack up everything and move back to Jamaica to raise my children and open a bar on the West End. When I saw where Hungry Lion used to be I thought it just felt right. It’s good to be home.”

Jamaica houses the highest number of rum bars per square mile, which makes it one of the best places in the world to sample different types of rum. What makes her rum bar stand out from the rest?

Geena added, “Rum is unquestionably the most diverse spirit in the world, we hope to offer our guests an innovative new approach to rum by featuring the largest rum selection in Jamaica Think modern Rasta theme. It’s very laid back and minimalist with a pop of red, green and gold.’