Home Sweet Jackpot Home! MacAlister Lovell to Secure Home with Mega 6 Jackpot win and The Barbados Lottery

An ecstatic MacAlister Lovell is now financially positioned to secure a home for his children after raking in a mammoth Mega 6 Jackpot prize of $685,000 on Friday, April 1, 2022 with The Barbados Lottery.

He happily collected his cheque at The Barbados Lottery retail agent location, Pat’s Place on Water Street in Christ Church and did not hesitate to sound his love for Mega 6 game, and further indicating that he plans to continue playing it and all other games from The Barbados Lottery.

“I will continue to play with The Barbados Lottery…going to play some more numbers today. I was very surprised but pleased that I am the Jackpot winner,” said Mr. Lovell. He also noted that he plays the Mega 6 game three to five times per week.

Owner of the retail agent location at Pat’s Place, Anthony Brathwaite, extended best wishes to Mr. Lovell, describing his win as a well-deserved one. “Best wishes to Mr. Lovell. He is someone who deserves the win and he is a regular customer, purchasing most of The Barbados Lottery’s games.”

Mrs. Shelly Ann Hee Chung, General Manager for IGT Antilles operations (operators of The Barbados Lottery), also congratulated the Mega 6 Jackpot winner: “The Barbados Lottery team congratulates Mr. MacAlister Lovell on hauling in a ‘Mega catch‘ with our Mega 6 game. We celebrate with him on not only becoming a first-time Jackpot winner, but also being able to provide his children with a home. We know that this gift to his children will be a very special one and our team at The Barbados Lottery is delighted for him.”

For 2021, The Barbados Lottery has paid over $4 million to the many lucky Mega 6 winners and over $2 million thus far for 2022.