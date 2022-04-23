HASTINGS-WORTHING POLICE LOOKING FOR TWO MEN, ARMED and DANGEROUS!

by AirBourne / April 23rd, 2022

The Barbados Police Service is seeking the assistance of the public in identifying and locating the individuals seen in these images.

Barbadians are also reminded it's a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can and has been prosecuted

They are both wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

If seen, contact the police immediately but do not approach as both individuals are considered <strong>ARMED and DANGEROUS</strong>.

Anyone who can assist in identifying or knows the whereabouts of these individuals is asked to contact the police at either? Hastings/Worthing Police Station at 430-7612/7614, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 429-8787 or the nearest police station.

  • Rodney Inniss – Insp. (Ag);
    Public Relations Officer
