HASTINGS-WORTHING POLICE LOOKING FOR TWO MEN, ARMED and DANGEROUS!

The Barbados Police Service is seeking the assistance of the public in identifying and locating the individuals seen in these images.

They are both wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

Anyone who can assist in identifying or knows the whereabouts of these individuals is asked to contact the police at either? Hastings/Worthing Police Station at 430-7612/7614, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 429-8787 or the nearest police station.