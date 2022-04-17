Hark, do mine eyes deceive me? Second GIS inmate on the lam… Is Media coverage still askew?

by Bajan Reporter / April 17th, 2022

The Barbados Police Service wants Barbadians to help locate missing 15 year old Tianna Shanika Worrell, formerly of #3 Cane Vale Crescent, Christ Church, a ward of the Government Industrial School (GIS). She absconded the institution about 6:33 p.m. on Saturday, April 16th, 2022 and has not returned.

Description:

<strong>Tianna Shanika Worrell</strong> is about 5 feet 3 inches tall, has a slim build, approximately 105 pounds, and a dark complexion. She has natural hair braided in cornrows straight to the back and is in the habit of tying a bandana around the front. She has a slim face, normal forehead, small brown eyes, small nose, high cheek bones and small lips. She also has riders at the front of her mouth.

At the time she was wearing floral coloured knee length body con dress, however, here shoes were unknown.

Tianna Shanika Worrell is known to frequent the Sargeants Village, Christ Church and Six Mens, St. Peter areas. Any person who may know the whereabouts of Tianna Shanika Worrell is asked to contact the District ‘E’ Police Station at telephone number 419-1730, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 429-8787, or the nearest police station.

