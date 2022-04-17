Hark, do mine eyes deceive me? Second GIS inmate on the lam… Is Media coverage still askew?

The Barbados Police Service wants Barbadians to help locate missing 15 year old Tianna Shanika Worrell, formerly of #3 Cane Vale Crescent, Christ Church, a ward of the Government Industrial School (GIS). She absconded the institution about 6:33 p.m. on Saturday, April 16th, 2022 and has not returned.

Description:

At the time she was wearing floral coloured knee length body con dress, however, here shoes were unknown.

Tianna Shanika Worrell is known to frequent the Sargeants Village, Christ Church and Six Mens, St. Peter areas. Any person who may know the whereabouts of Tianna Shanika Worrell is asked to contact the District ‘E’ Police Station at telephone number 419-1730, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 429-8787, or the nearest police station.