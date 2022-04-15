Guyana Will Have 1st World Trade Centre In CARICOM

The first World Trade Centre (WTC) to be set up in the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) will be in Guyana. This follows the culmination of several months of negotiations between Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) and the New York headquartered World Trade Centre Association (WTCA).

An official virtual announcement and handing over of the license ceremony was led by Guyana’s Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, Georgetown Mayor Ubraj Narine, WTCA Chairman John Drew and DDL Executive Chairman Komal Samaroo also addressed participants.

World Trade Centers

There are over 320 World trade Centers in more than 100 countries in every continent globally. The World Trade Centers Association (WTCA) stimulates trade and investment opportunities for commercial property developers. In addition to economic development agencies, and international businesses looking to connect globally and prosper locally.

The association serves as an ‘international ecosystem’ of global connections, iconic properties, and integrated trade services under the umbrella of a prestigious brand.

The exclusive ‘World Trade Center’ and ‘WTC’ branded properties and trade service organizations are located in more than 100 countries. They are supported by 15,000 WTC professionals that deliver integrated, reciprocal resources to meet the needs of small, medium and large enterprises.