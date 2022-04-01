Foreign Ministers of CARICOM and Canada in virtual session today

by Bajan Reporter / April 1st, 2022

The Foreign Ministers of CARICOM and Canada will meet virtually this morning, with the discussions  expected to centre on key issues of mutual interest including regional security and stability, multilateral cooperation, and building a resilient and sustainable economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Friday’s meeting will be cochaired by Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada, and Eamon Courtenay, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Immigration of Belize and Chairman for the CARICOM Council for Foreign and Community Relations (COFCOR).  CARICOM Secretary-General Dr Carla Barnett will address the Meeting.

Ministers are expected to deliberate on rebuilding their COVID-affected economies, with emphasis on areas such as  agriculture and food security, trade, investment and CARICOM-Canada cooperation.  They are also expect to discuss action to fight Climate Change and to address Climate Financing, Financing for Development, as well as justice and citizen security

