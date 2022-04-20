Fires of Division: Season of Emancipation

The National Cultural Foundation is pleased to officially mark the first day of this year’s Season of Emancipation, which falls on anniversary of the Bussa Rebellion, with an original production called Fires of Division.

The theatre arts and spoken word piece speaks to all of the obstacles and separations that occurred throughout the journey from emancipation.

With themed pieces entitled: Origins, Freedom’s Hand, Rebellion Song, and Terror in the Land the production features top Bajan talent veteran Winston Farrell, Cyndi Celeste, Frank Gilkes, Akeem Chandler-Prescod and Antarah Gilkes.

The narrator is Michelle Barrow who weaves the tale of the 1816 revolt led by General Bussa as she sits among the beautifully landscaped grounds of Sunbury Plantation, the then home of one of rebellion’s organisers.

NCF’s Theatre Arts Officer Renee Taylor said the Foundation was excited to highlight the significance of the Season of Emancipation and hopes the production was enlightening.

“We at the NCF hope that viewers recognise that we have a rich tradition of resistance and rebellion. Each of the pieces used highlight an element of our struggle and resulting emancipation as a people whilst making the point it is necessary to know where you have come from and that lack of knowledge has hindered our growth and evolution as a people, the cultural officer said.