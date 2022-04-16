ENKA DONATES $5,000 TO REACH BAHAMAS

ENKA Construction and Development B.V. Bahamas Branch (ENKA), the general contractor for the Nassau Cruise Port redevelopment project, donated $5,000 to R.E.A.C.H. Bahamas this week. R.E.A.C.H. is a non-profit organization that provides resources and education to meet the needs of individuals with autism and their families.

“We are incredibly grateful for this donation, which will assist greatly in providing much-needed support, assistance, and resources for our members,” said Dwayne Gibson, Chairman of the R.E.A.C.H board of directors.

Nassau Cruise Port Ltd. has welcomed over 649,417 passengers to date in 2022. The redevelopment project is expected to be completed in early 2023.