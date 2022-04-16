ENKA DONATES $5,000 TO REACH BAHAMAS

by Bajan Reporter / April 16th, 2022

ENKA Construction and Development B.V. Bahamas Branch (ENKA), the general contractor for the Nassau Cruise Port redevelopment project, donated $5,000 to R.E.A.C.H. Bahamas this week. R.E.A.C.H. is a non-profit organization that provides resources and education to meet the needs of individuals with autism and their families.

Celebrating ENKA’s $5,000 donation to R.E.A.C.H. are (from left to right) Greer Bain, REACH board member; Amanda Freedman, Communications Manager, Nassau Cruise Port Ltd.; Marcia Newball, board member, R.E.A.C.H.; Ertan Sahin, ENKA Project Manager; Maya Nottage, Regional Marketing Manager, Nassau Cruise Port Ltd.; and Bora Aydin Deputy Project Manager, ENKA.

“We are incredibly grateful for this donation, which will assist greatly in providing much-needed support, assistance, and resources for our members,” said Dwayne Gibson, Chairman of the R.E.A.C.H board of directors.

Nassau Cruise Port Ltd. has welcomed over 649,417 passengers to date in 2022. The redevelopment project is expected to be completed in early 2023.

