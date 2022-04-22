DIGICEL WELCOMES MARTHA TATE AS GROUP CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER

Digicel just announced the appointment of Martha Tate as their Group Chief Business Officer as the Digital Operator positions itself for a supercharged period of growth in line with the explosion in customer demand for complex ICT solutions.

A technology industry veteran with more than 25 years of experience working on a national and multi-national level for some of the biggest names in the business, Martha joins Digicel from Infinera where she was Vice President, Strategic Sales. With a background in sales, sales operations, market development, business planning, network planning, regulatory affairs and marketing/PR, she was a founding member of Level 3 Communications (now Lumen) and Comcast Business Solutions’ upmarket enterprise strategy. More recently, Martha has also held senior roles in Allstream and Electric Lightwave.

Commenting on her appointment, Martha Tate said; “Smart solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services and the like are the words on everyone’s lips as businesses seek to keep up with the rapid pace of technology advancement and stay connected, competitive and customer-centric. With demand for ICT solutions reaching new heights across the region, the opportunities are significant. I am excited to lead the talented Digicel Business team as we head into this next phase of growth.”

Digicel Group CEO, Oliver Coughlan, comments; “Customer demand for complex ICT solutions is surging and we are well positioned to capitalise on that. With Martha’s appointment, I am delighted that we have been able to attract top industry talent with the right blend of experience and expertise to lead Digicel Business and help spearhead our next phase of growth while enabling our customers to stay competitive.”