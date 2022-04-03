BWA Carrying Out Excavation Work in St Lucy

The Barbados Water Authority advises residents of St. Lucy that it will be carrying excavation work at Chance Hall to Round Rock on Wednesday, April 6th, between 9:00 am and 6:00 pm.

As a result, motorists traversing the Chance Hall, Round Rock and Pie Corner areas are asked to proceed with caution and follow the instructions of the persons directing traffic onsite.

The BWA apologises for any inconvenience this excavation work on Wednesday, April 6th in Chance Hall, St. Lucy may cause.