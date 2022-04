April Fools’ Prank About Coup of Turks & Caicos Islands

Statement From Bahamas’ Foreign Minister

On Video About Turks and Caicos Islands

1 April 2022

There is a video circulating which purports to be a newscast of a take over of the Turks and Caicos Islands by The Bahamas.

There is no truth in it. It is a lie.

One suspects that because it’s 1 April and therefore April Fool’s Day, someone is playing a sick joke.