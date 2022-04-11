Angostura Chill returns as Official Refreshment Partner to Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 tournament

Angostura® Chill is proud to announce that the brand has signed a further three-year deal to be the official Refreshment Partner to the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) tournament. For the 2022-2024 seasons, Angostura Chill will continue to refresh fans at Refreshment zones at all T20 matches and all drinks breaks will be named Chill breaks in honour of Angostura Chill.

Angostura Chill is the only soft drink in the world made with the legendary Angostura Aromatic Bitters. The sponsorship of CPL, which attracted over half a billion viewers in 2021, was instrumental in driving visibility and awareness of the rebrand from Angostura Lemon Lime and Bitters to Angostura Chill and provided a global platform with the vast international viewership which spans cricket fans from US to UK, Australia to India.

This sparkling non-alcoholic twist on the expected refreshment is made in Trinidad and is very much a Caribbean brand which celebrates the best the home of carnival, tropical forests, beaches and like much of the Caribbean, it is home to a good cricket team with the Trinbago Knight Riders.

CPL Commercial Director, Jamie Stewart commented, “Angostura is one of the region’s great brands, proudly Caribbean but truly global. The innovative Angostura Chill products have delighted players and fans alike for the last three years, and it is with great pleasure that we continue this partnership for three more. We look forward to more delicious refreshment from Angostura Chill, as together we enjoy the biggest season yet for ‘the biggest party in sport‘.”

Kathryna Baptiste Assee, Corporate Secretary at Angostura Ltd comments: “Angostura Chill is a brand from the Caribbean that celebrates the best flavours, energy and attitude of the Caribbean. And, if there’s one thing that unites all of the Caribbean islands – it is a deep passion for cricket and a good lime. The CPL T20 is often called the Biggest Party in Sport – it is a vibrant, colourful, inclusive expression of our collective Caribbean heritage and therefore is such a natural fit for our Caribbean brand – Angostura Chill which is open to all to enjoy. As we extend the Angostura Chill range beyond the classic zesty Lemon, Lime & Bitters and tangy Blood Orange and Bitters into other exciting flavours, we’re also expanding the international footprint of the brand. This CPL partnership puts Angostura Chill on the world stage and will make the brand synonymous with the upbeat, collective energy of Caribbean T20 cricket.”