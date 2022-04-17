42 year old man from Princess Royal Avenue wanted by Police Service

by Bajan Reporter / April 17th, 2022

The Barbados Police Service is seeking the assistance of the public in locating Curtis Orlando Payne, 42 years of Princess Royal Avenue, Pine St Michael who is wanted for questioning in connection with a serious criminal matter.

<strong>Curtis Orlando Payne</strong> is advised that he can present himself to the Oistins Police Station, Oistins Christ Church, accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Any person who may know the whereabouts of Curtis Orlando Payne is asked to contact the Oistins Police Station at telephone number 418-2612, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 429-8787, or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can and has been prosecuted.

  • Rodney Inniss – Insp. (Ag);
    Public Relations Officer
