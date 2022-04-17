36 year old man from Deighton Rd missing

by Bajan Reporter / April 17th, 2022

The Barbados Police Service is seeking the assistance of the general public to locate missing 36 year old Greg Duguid, from Gooding Road, Deighton Road, St. Michael.

He was last seen by his parents Carlene and Gregory Duguid, at his home around 2:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 31st, 2022. He was discovered missing around 7:45 a.m. the same day along with some clothing, his cell-phone and a laptop. The incident was subsequently reported to the police.

Description:

<strong>Greg Duguid</strong> stands about 5 feet 10 inches tall, has a slim build, and a dark complexion. He has an oval head and fine features. He has normal ears which extends from his head, matted black hair, brown eyes and wears glasses.

Any person who may know the whereabouts of Greg Duguid is asked to contact the Hastings/Worthing Police Station at telephone number 430-7614, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 429-8787, or the nearest police station.

  • Rodney Inniss – Insp. (Ag);
    Public Relations Officer
