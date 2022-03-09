Updated FAQ document posted to SOL Rally Barbados official web site

The updated version of the Sol Rally Barbados FAQ document is in the final stages of preparation and will be posted within days to the official web site, rallybarbados.net. Available as a PDF download with a simple click on the visual on the home page, it includes information for competitors on accommodation, vehicle rental, shipping, safe storage and insurance of their vehicles once in Barbados and an outline of the provisional Schedule of Events.

Following a short-lived switch of location for shipping from the UK to Dover in Kent in 2018, the Geest Line has moved its operations back to Portsmouth in Hampshire. While a small number of cars will arrive in the island earlier to allow competitors some seat time on local roads before Sol RB22, the bulk of the entries from the UK will gather at the dockside during the last week of April, as in previous years. They are scheduled to reach the Bridgetown Port during the second week of May.

Sol Rally Barbados is a tarmac rally, with around 20 special stages run on the island’s intricate network of public roads, under road closure orders granted by the Ministry of Transport, Works & Maintenance; the previous Sunday’s King of the Hill ‘shakedown’, run under a similar arrangement, features four timed runs on a roughly four-kilometre stage, the results of which are used to seed the running order for the main event.