Tokyo Vice (2022) Ken “The Last Samurai” Watanabe with Ansel Elgort

by Bajan Reporter / March 22nd, 2022

Tokyo Vice” is an upcoming crime drama series that stars Ansel Elgort and Ken Watanabe. Loosely inspired by American journalist Jake Adelstein’s non-fiction first-hand account of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police beat, the series, filmed on location in Tokyo, captures Adelstein’s (played by Ansel Elgort) daily descent into the neon-soaked underbelly of Tokyo in the late ’90s, where nothing anjapad no one is truly what or who they seem.

The series also stars <strong>Rinko Kikuchi, Rachel Keller, Ella Rumpf, Hideaki Ito, Show Kasamatsu</strong>, and <strong>Tomohisa Yamashita</strong>.

Tokyo Vice debuts on HBO Max on April 7 with three episodes, followed by two episodes debuting every Thursday leading up to the finale on April 28, 2022.

