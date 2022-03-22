Tokyo Vice (2022) Ken “The Last Samurai” Watanabe with Ansel Elgort

“Tokyo Vice” is an upcoming crime drama series that stars Ansel Elgort and Ken Watanabe. Loosely inspired by American journalist Jake Adelstein’s non-fiction first-hand account of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police beat, the series, filmed on location in Tokyo, captures Adelstein’s (played by Ansel Elgort) daily descent into the neon-soaked underbelly of Tokyo in the late ’90s, where nothing anjapad no one is truly what or who they seem.

Tokyo Vice debuts on HBO Max on April 7 with three episodes, followed by two episodes debuting every Thursday leading up to the finale on April 28, 2022.