“Straighten your Crown, Queen!” BCCI Empowerment Review from Richelle Lavine: On The Scene

by AirBourne / March 11th, 2022

On Monday the 7th of March 2022 I had the pleasure of being invited to attend the Barbados Chamber of Commerce & Industry‘s Women Empowerment Seminar which was held at the Hilton Hotel.

Richelle Lavine is a multi talented Writer, Journalist, Personal Chef, Teacher and Proud Mother. She is a very diligent and focused individual and when she sets her sights on a project she always exceeds expectations. Sucessfully reporting on the January 19th Election Polls for VOB 92.9, Ms Lavine teaches Primary and Secondary students who are taking both Common Entrance and CSEC.

The seminar was centered around Women Empowering and Encouraging each other. Women have always been classified as the weaker and more docile of Homo Sapiens, however in this era women have become more self-aware, and females have proven that they can compete and exceed their male counterparts in any task given.

Digicel Barbados' CEO - Natalie Abrahams

The seminar was a revelation for me as an upcoming entrepreneur the panelist touched on topics that resonated with me on a more emotional level. Some days you struggle not just mentally but physically with the effects of depression it is difficult especially when your family is depending on you. Suffering with depression can stunt your progress making even simple menial tasks – e.g. getting out of bed, returning a phone call, even cleaning, or maintaining your work or living space hard to accomplish daily. As a lady who battles with my mind over body day by day it was refreshing to know that I was not alone in this fight to maintain normalcy in my life.

General Manager of Atantis Submarines & BTMI Chair - Roseanne G. Myers

What I admired most about the speakers and guest panelists was their resilience and honesty. We As Queens watch these gorgeous ladies like Natalie Abrahams, Sueann Tannis and Roseanne G. Myers in the media and our first thoughts are that they are powerful public figures women who are highly respected in their various fields women who have their lives together and you may envy them for having their lives together. Little do you know, they may experience some of the same struggles and issues that you as a regular citizen may have…

Professor the Most Honorable Eudine Barriteau - Retired Principal of the UWI's Cave Hill Campus

Professor the Most Honorable Eudine Barriteau made me sit up straight in my chair and listen, valid points were provided that directly correlated with how I try to run and maintain my business.

Mrs Barriteau referred to the importance of research before attempting to create or start any business, she maintains that as a female you must always be on top of your game when it comes to your career not to show up your male colleagues, but to make sure that you can compete if the need arises. As an entrepreneur, competing against recognized institutions and prominent individuals can be tiresome however finding
the right niche even if the service you are providing has been done a million times the fact remains that your unique approach will make your product or service stand out among the masses.

Sueann Tannis came with a different strategy which will assist when mental fatigue occurs her motto consist of a five-point plan encouraging people to “Practice the Pause” her process includes self actualization which in itself is a procedure most people don’t want to attempt, that process is about rediscovering who yourself it about getting back to the basics as it relates to your self-discovery and finding out what makes you happy and provides genuine joy in your life this process can be very emotional but it is well worth it as you will experience peace.

Ms Tannis encourages women to be their authentic self, everyone may have similarities but as an individual you are Unique in your own special way she made sure to mention having an objective support system is key to progress.

The seminar touched on how as Mothers, Sisters, Aunts, Nieces are
expected to do it all. Cater to everyone, have a career, raise the
children, cook, wash, clean and don’t complain just submit because from the beginning of time that was the unwritten rule.

In 2022 the gender roles have been reversed stay at home dads have become a part of society's norm, partners now assist with household chores women are no longer accepting the bare minimum. Ladies now use their voice to communicate and state what they require and what would be allowed. They have started encouraging their partners to express themselves, women no longer pacify their male partners or in some cases female partners. As we advance as a society, customs and practices must also evolve. Change,even though it will be hard, is always inevitable.

Change, even though it will be hard is always inevitable.

Women empowering Women is essential. As a female, I have realized we have this one fundamental flaw; we strive to tear each other down. I honestly pray that we stop that thought process and strive to embrace each other and assist when you see your sister’s Crown falling.

