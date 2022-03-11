“Straighten your Crown, Queen!” BCCI Empowerment Review from Richelle Lavine: On The Scene

On Monday the 7th of March 2022 I had the pleasure of being invited to attend the Barbados Chamber of Commerce & Industry‘s Women Empowerment Seminar which was held at the Hilton Hotel.

The seminar was centered around Women Empowering and Encouraging each other. Women have always been classified as the weaker and more docile of Homo Sapiens, however in this era women have become more self-aware, and females have proven that they can compete and exceed their male counterparts in any task given.

The seminar was a revelation for me as an upcoming entrepreneur the panelist touched on topics that resonated with me on a more emotional level. Some days you struggle not just mentally but physically with the effects of depression it is difficult especially when your family is depending on you. Suffering with depression can stunt your progress making even simple menial tasks – e.g. getting out of bed, returning a phone call, even cleaning, or maintaining your work or living space hard to accomplish daily. As a lady who battles with my mind over body day by day it was refreshing to know that I was not alone in this fight to maintain normalcy in my life.

What I admired most about the speakers and guest panelists was their resilience and honesty. We As Queens watch these gorgeous ladies like Natalie Abrahams, Sueann Tannis and Roseanne G. Myers in the media and our first thoughts are that they are powerful public figures women who are highly respected in their various fields women who have their lives together and you may envy them for having their lives together. Little do you know, they may experience some of the same struggles and issues that you as a regular citizen may have…

Retired Principal of the University of the West Indies Cave Hill Campus

Professor the Most Honorable Eudine Barriteau made me sit up straight in my chair and listen, valid points were provided that directly correlated with how I try to run and maintain my business.

Mrs Barriteau referred to the importance of research before attempting to create or start any business, she maintains that as a female you must always be on top of your game when it comes to your career not to show up your male colleagues, but to make sure that you can compete if the need arises. As an entrepreneur, competing against recognized institutions and prominent individuals can be tiresome however finding

the right niche even if the service you are providing has been done a million times the fact remains that your unique approach will make your product or service stand out among the masses.

Sueann Tannis came with a different strategy which will assist when mental fatigue occurs her motto consist of a five-point plan encouraging people to “Practice the Pause” her process includes self actualization which in itself is a procedure most people don’t want to attempt, that process is about rediscovering who yourself it about getting back to the basics as it relates to your self-discovery and finding out what makes you happy and provides genuine joy in your life this process can be very emotional but it is well worth it as you will experience peace.

The seminar touched on how as Mothers, Sisters, Aunts, Nieces are

expected to do it all. Cater to everyone, have a career, raise the

children, cook, wash, clean and don’t complain just submit because from the beginning of time that was the unwritten rule.

Change, even though it will be hard – is always inevitable.

Women empowering Women is essential. As a female, I have realized we have this one fundamental flaw; we strive to tear each other down. I honestly pray that we stop that thought process and strive to embrace each other and assist when you see your sister’s Crown falling.