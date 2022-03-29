POLICE PROBING COUNTRY RD MURDER OF 56 YEAR OLD

Police are investigating the stabbing murder of a man due to an altercation at Garden Land, Country Road, St. Michael on Monday March 28th, 2022.

CIRCUMSTANCES:

About 05:05 yesterday morning, a phone tip off was made to District ‘A’ Police Station how an adult male, with several stab wounds, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by private motor vehicle.

Further investigations revealed that this male was identified as Herbert DaCosta Callender 56 years of St. Barnabas Heights, St. Michael who was pronounced dead on arrival (DOA) at the Accident and Emergency Department of the Q.E.H

Anyone who’s able to provide any information to solve this murder are asked to call District ‘A’ Police Station at 430-7242 or 430-7246, Police Emergency 211, Crime Stoppers at 1800-TIPS (8477), or your nearest police station. All information received will be kept in the strictest confidentiality.