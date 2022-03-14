PEOPLE EMPOWERMENT STEPS IN TO EASE PLIGHT OF HOMELESS DISABLED COUPLE

by AirBourne / March 14th, 2022

The young, homeless couple recently highlighted in Barbados Today has drawn the attention of the Ministry of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs, now the two mentally challenged youngsters can breathe easier knowing their plight is under a careful microscope…

The Eden Lodge complex provides reasonable housing for seniors and the Activity Centre allows residents of the Village and the wider community to engage in various social and craft activities geared towards enhancing their quality of life.

Kirk Humphrey, Minister of that portfolio, addressed a cadre of reporters at the Soroptimist Village & Activity Centre in Eden Lodge over the weekend – the Minister was about to commence a tour of child care facilities across the island in addition to reviewing the sernior facility. He explained he liaised closely with Kemar Saffrey, JP and head of the Barbados Association to End Homelessness (BAEH).

Minister Humphrey expressed his alarm and dismay over the situation of the 19 year old young woman with her 22 year old partner and made it clear to the press how People Empowerment stepped in to ensure the couple had a proper place to rest their heads and appropriate assessments for both of them would be made, in addition to having the requisite medical checkup's as well as any physiotherapy.

The People Empowerment Minister noted even before this case emerged, he realised how disabled children as wards with the Child Care Board nevertheless lacked proper follow up once those teens became legal adults – how do they acquire jobs, where do they stay, how are provisions made for adapting to the real world workforce and so on…

He reminded the public for any welfare matters, there’s an emergency Helpline 535-HOPE which is 535-4673. Mr Humphrey also wants to see elderly care and treatment return to previous standards, he’s also not pleased at the rising caseload of elderly abuse – he believes such instances should not only be judicially enforced but any relevant decisions handed down be made to fit the severity of the situation.

President of the Barbados Chapter of Soroptimists International, <strong>Ramona Smart</strong> explained how the Soroptimist Village & Activity Centre consists of 24 units and two of them are currently under renovations, she added the waiting list for the complex is quite long - plus, Ms Smart is actively seeking means to expand the base of affordable housing for seniors to age gracefully and actively.

Also taking the tour was Ms Gabrielle Springer – Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs, Ms Colleen Walcott – Acting Director of the National Assistance Board as well as a cohort of Ministry colleagues.

