PEOPLE EMPOWERMENT STEPS IN TO EASE PLIGHT OF HOMELESS DISABLED COUPLE

The young, homeless couple recently highlighted in Barbados Today has drawn the attention of the Ministry of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs, now the two mentally challenged youngsters can breathe easier knowing their plight is under a careful microscope…

Kirk Humphrey, Minister of that portfolio, addressed a cadre of reporters at the Soroptimist Village & Activity Centre in Eden Lodge over the weekend – the Minister was about to commence a tour of child care facilities across the island in addition to reviewing the sernior facility. He explained he liaised closely with Kemar Saffrey, JP and head of the Barbados Association to End Homelessness (BAEH).

The People Empowerment Minister noted even before this case emerged, he realised how disabled children as wards with the Child Care Board nevertheless lacked proper follow up once those teens became legal adults – how do they acquire jobs, where do they stay, how are provisions made for adapting to the real world workforce and so on…

He reminded the public for any welfare matters, there’s an emergency Helpline 535-HOPE which is 535-4673. Mr Humphrey also wants to see elderly care and treatment return to previous standards, he’s also not pleased at the rising caseload of elderly abuse – he believes such instances should not only be judicially enforced but any relevant decisions handed down be made to fit the severity of the situation.

Also taking the tour was Ms Gabrielle Springer – Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs, Ms Colleen Walcott – Acting Director of the National Assistance Board as well as a cohort of Ministry colleagues.