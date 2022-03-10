Palestine: A Challenge Of Our Times, Two Mile Hill 7:00 pm, 10/03/2022

The Barbados Association of Muslim Theologians (BAMT) is hosting a lecture at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre on Thursday, March 10th, 2022 at 7:00pm. The topic is Palestine- A Challenge Of Our Times and the address will be delivered by Ismail Adam Patel. Ismail Adam Patel (born 1963) is a British optician, and founder of Friends of Al-Aqsa.

He writes commentary for The Guardian, and The Independent, Aljazeera English, and Arabian Business.